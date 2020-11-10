Trxade inks agreement with Amazon.com to promote and market Amazon’s storage lockers

Effective on November 3, 2020, Trxade (NASDAQ:MEDS) entered into a solution marketing program agreement with Amazon.com Services, LLC to promote and market Amazon’s storage lockers, a secure, self-service kiosk and pick-up program.

The consumers can pick up Amazon packages at their convenience, to network of independent pharmacies in the United States.

Pursuant to the agreement the company is to be paid a sliding fee for each independent pharmacy they introduce to, and which enters into an agreement with, Amazon in connection with the Amazon Locker or the Amazon Hub Counter program, to be invoiced and paid on a quarterly basis.

The agreement has a one-year term, automatically renewable thereafter for successive one-year terms if not terminated by either party with at least 30 days written notice prior to such automatic renewal date.

Press Release