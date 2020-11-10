CNBC's Faber in rattling off details about pending deals Tuesday, threw cold water on the late-breaking report yesterday that NextEra (NYSE:NEE) had made a bid for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) -- something that was true -- however, is highly unlikely a this point.

The offer was made "a long time ago" -- perhaps even last May, and since then, NextEra sought to pursue Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK).

Executives were "surprised" by the story, Faber added, given how much time had passed and that the companies are not talking.

That didn't prevent holder Elliott Management weighing in, encouraging Evergy earlier today to "fully explore" the offer.