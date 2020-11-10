The Information sources say Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will start leasing branded delivery trucks to small trucking companies.

Amazon has previously focused on competing with FedEx, UPS, and the USPS in the last-mile delivery space. But now the e-commerce giant wants in on the middle-mile trucking business.

The leasing program also reportedly includes an in-house driver training program.

Amazon used its trucking services to ship over two-thirds of its freight between U.S. facilities by the end of last year.

Related: In the recent Q3 report, Amazon's shipment costs were up 46% Y/Y as the company pushed for more control over logistics and shipping.