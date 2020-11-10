Tecogen (TGEN +6.2% ) announces the execution of a license agreement with Origin Engines relating to the use of the company's Ultera emissions reduction technology with engines they supply to a range of customers.

The agreement gives Origin Engines exclusive rights to incorporate Ultera on certain engines they sell to specified customers or into certain markets, including oil and gas, power generation, lift trucks, forestry, and distributed energy systems.

Tecogen retains all other rights to the Ultera emissions reduction technology and the right to collaborate with and license the technology to others.

The effectiveness of the Ultera technology in lowering engine criteria emissions (those constituents creating SMOG) to near-zero values has been demonstrated in a variety of engines and fuels (natural gas, gasoline, biomethane and propane) in sizes from 60 to 800 horsepower.

In addition to Tecogen's own cooling and cogeneration products, Ultera kits have been sold commercially to customers in Southern California for retrofit in power generation, aeration, and water pumping, applied to engines manufactured by Caterpillar, Ford, and Hino, all of which have been successfully permitted to the current requirements for the highly regulated region.