UBS analyst Michael Lasser thinks Home Depot (HD +0.0% ) and Lowe's (LOW +0.7% ) will display very strong Q3 reports and should be able to manage when they start lapping strong pandemic quarters next year.

On Home Depot: "We model 20% SSS (cons. 15.7%; buy-side bar low to mid 20%). HD said that the first 2 weeks of Aug were in-line with 2Q (when its SSS was up 23.4%). As such, our estimate implies HD's SSS decelerated slightly over the balance of 3Q. This may be conservative... Our 3Q EPS forecast is $3.12 (cons. $3.00). We believe HD will point to a continuation of strong trends into Nov, but won't provide specific guidance for 4Q."

On Lowe's: "We model 25% SSS (cons. 20.6%; buy-side mid to late 20%). There could be upside to our estimate (LOW had noted that the first 2 weeks of Aug was comping in-line with July's ~28% rate)... Our 3Q EPS est is $2.11 (cons. $1.93). LOW should also point to strong trends for November."

