Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD +0.8% ) announces results from a prospective study in the U.K. that demonstrated the ability of its T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 test to detect PCR-confirmed COVID-19 infections that were negative via blood (serology) tests for antibodies.

T-SPOT, for research use only, detects the levels of T cells, immune cells that attack infected cells instead of the virus directly like antibodies. T cell responses are a key component of immunity and may be sufficient to provide longer term protection from COVID-19 since antibody levels appear to drop fairly quickly after infection.

In this study, T cell tests were conducted on almost 3K participants at enrollment, then followed for subsequent COVID-19 infection confirmed by molecular test (PCR). None of the subjects with high T cell response developed symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in the follow-up period while there were 20 confirmed infections in the low T cell response group.

The data suggest that blood tests for anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody detection alone may underestimate the working age population at lower risk for contracting COVID-19. Also, the proportion of high T cell responders declined with age, specifically in the absence of antibodies, which may explain the higher rates of illness and severity in older people.