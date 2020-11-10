Mizuho Securities USA analyst Haendel St. Juste upgrades coastal-focused Essex Property Trust (ESS +3.9% ) to Buy and downgrades Sunbelt-focused Camden Property Trust (CPT +2.5% ) to Neutral, continuing his shift toward coastal apartment REITs.

Has no Buys among the Sunbelt apartment REITs he covers.

The coastal bias is supported by catalysts including vaccine tailwinds, stabilizing new and renewal lease rate growth within a number of key coastal markets, and easier comps into 2021, expected stimulus and policy initiatives in a Biden Administration, and far lower relative valuations, St. Juste writes.

Since the pandemic hurt coastal market apartment REITs more than other markets, they stand to benefit more from a vaccine that may reverse urban flight, he said.

Also sees less legislative risk for ESS after California's Proposition 21, which would have imposed rent control on housing first occupied over 15 year ago, failed at the ballot box last week.

By contrast, "CPT (and peer MAA) trades well above long-term averages and faces more difficult comps in 2021," St. Juste writes.

Still, apartment sector same-store net operating income numbers "will get weaker before they improve" with the trough not likely until Q1 and remaining negative until H1 2022.

Mid-America Apartments comes out on top, followed by CPT, when screening residential REITs (with market cap over $2B) by Quant rating: