In May 2019, short-seller Citron Research said Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) shares were valued at zero and it was time for the SEC "to protect U.S. investors."

Last month, Citron tweeted that there was "NO WAY" it would short Jumia, having learned not to short e-commerce, which has changed globally due to the pandemic.

AFter this morning's Jumia results missed top-line estimates and posted a 28% Y/Y GMV decline, Citron came out with another positive tweet.

Citron tweet: "$JMIA , while we are disappointed with decline in GMV, it was expected and we are encouraged at management's move to profitability. This is an Investment. Nigerians WILL embrace ecom, like the rest of the world and $JMIA will become the profitable leader..just not today."

Jumia shares are currently down 22.3% to $12.43.

