Vuzix (VUZI -2.0% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of ~140% Y/Y to $2.78M, driven by higher sales of Vuzix smart glasses products with increased by 156% Y/Y.

Gross profit was $348k, compared to a loss of $231k a year ago.

Loss from operations reduced to $4.75M, vs. $5.52M a year ago.

At the quarter end Company had cash and cash equivalents of $24.9M and an overall working capital position of $31M.

Vuzix continues to grow its intellectual property portfolio, which now consists of over 179 patents and patents pending.

Company says Q4 is off to a great start with October sales of smart glasses being the highest single month of such sales, and believes to be in strong position to deliver continued smart glasses revenue growth.

"We are equally optimistic about our OEM and Engineering Services business as we are now working on deliverables against five active programs. These programs collectively represent more than $700,000 of contractual commitments, a substantial portion of which we expect to realize as revenue during our fourth quarter,” commented Paul Travers, President and CEO.

