ReWalk Robotics (RWLK -8.5% ) Q3 results show total revenue of $0.7M, compared to $1.2M prior quarter, misses by $0.35M .

The decrease represents lower units sold in US and Germany.

Gross margin remained generally flat at 52%.

Total operating expenses were $3.5M, compared to $3.7M last year same quarter. The decrease was mainly due to lower R&D spend as the company completed the development of ReStore® device.

$18.1M in cash and $3.4M in short- and long-term debt.

Net loss was $3.3M, compares to a net loss of $3.4M last year.

Loss/share of $0.18, misses estimates by $0.02 .

“Our most important measurements in the quarter were the achievements with CMS certification and the additional German insurance contract as they are the strategic drivers of growth for our company. The revenue for the quarter was impacted by the limited market access to train and process insurance submissions due to the current environment. We anticipate that our results will remain choppy until COVID-19 restrictions lessen.” ” said Larry Jasinski, CEO.

Contributor comments: 'ReWalk Robotics: Now Or Never Time'

Comparing peer stocks here.