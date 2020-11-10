'Jury is out' on Q4 growth due to virus, Fed's Kaplan says
Nov. 10, 2020 10:15 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- U.S. businesses face "a couple of very difficult quarters" and the "jury is out" on Q4 growth due to the resurgence of COVID-19, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said during a virtual Bloomberg Future of Finance 2020 event.
- via Bloomberg.
- He sees 3.5% U.S. GDP growth next year, with most of the growth in the back half of the year.
- U.S. real GDP growth over the past 20 years:
- It's still to be seen how badly the virus has damaged long-run growth potential, Kaplan said.
- His comments align with the Fed Reserve's recent financial stability report, in which the central bank names the virus as a near-term risk to the financial system.