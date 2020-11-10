Spruce Point Capital Management takes aim at Avery Dennison (AVY -1.2% ), issuing a strong sell report entitled "Under Pressure And Sensitive To Declining Results."

Expert interviews reveal Avery is "struggling to innovate" with new sustainable solutions with higher margins, and losing to new technologies and consumer packaging preferences, according to the short-seller.

Financial reporting is also being obscured, including metrics impacting revenue, EBITDA, free cash flow and its leverage (Spruce estimates organic EBIT and free cash flow have been in a multiyear decline). Notably, the company has recorded about $1B of restructuring and impairment charges over the past 20 years.

The firm also finds that director and former audit chairman Peter Barker obfuscated his ties to former companies investigated by the SEC. In two instances, SEC inquiries were related to impairment charges and required multiyear financial restatements.

"In addition, Avery trades 4% above the current sell-side consensus price target of $146.40, which suggests it is overvalued. At 20x our estimate of normalized FCF, and 8.0x-10.0x normalized EBITDA, we estimate a price target of $68-$99 per share."