OPES Acquisition (OPES -0.2% ) business combination target, BurgerFi International expects Q3 total revenue in the range of $9M-$9.2M vs. $8.2M year ago.

BurgerFi had opened seven new restaurant YTD and plans to open an additional six new restaurants in Q4.

YTD delivery sales:

“BurgerFi is a remarkable partner for OPES and we believe it will prove to be an attractive public company given its unique positioning within the rapidly expanding ‘better burger’ space,” said Ophir Sternberg, Chairman & CEO of OPES Acquisition. “We look forward to consummating the business combination and expect BurgerFi to continue to show tremendous shareholder value."