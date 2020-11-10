Federal agencies and other regulated industries can now use VMware's (NYSE:VMW) Workspace One Access after the multi-factor authentication solution receives Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate Authorization.

Workspace One Access, previously called VMware Identity Manager, offers multi-factor authentication, conditional access and single sign-on for SaaS, web and native mobile apps.

"Today’s U.S. government is in a race to modernize its IT infrastructure to support ever more complicated missions, growing workloads and an increasingly distributed workforce—and do so facing a constantly evolving threat landscape,” says William Rowan, VP of VMware's federal sales, Government, Education and Healthcare. "By earning the FedRAMP Authorization for Workspace ONE Access, VMware equips our federal customers with device management, access management and an end-to-end Zero Trust approach, allowing them to maximize time and resources, enhance security efficiency and boost resiliency."

VMware's Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management previously received FedRAMP authorization.

Press release.