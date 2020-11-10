UBS thinks General Motors (GM +6.0% ) is fully back on track and is likely to have strong momentum well into 2021. Analyst Patrick Hummel also thinks that a re-rating by investors on GM as an EV story is possible.

"Shares are trading <6x PE 2021E, offering exposure to an aggressive EV transition story that will likely drive a re-rating of shares over the next 1-2 years. With a focus on crystallizing value of its EV strategy (more details might be announced on 19 November in a EV deep-dive), GM will likely get more credit for being a relative winner in the transition. Even though the flipside of the aggressive EV push is higher capex (guided well above $7bn p.a. at least through 2023) at the expense of cash returns to shareholders, we think it is the strategy that ultimately creates the most value."

What would a re-rating look like if GM starts to be viewed in part as an EV story in 2021? Here is a little snapshot below of just one metric that shows how investors view EV potential.

UBS has a Buy rating on GM and price target of $50.

"We believe GM offers the best near-term earnings momentum story amongst western-world OEMs, combined with an aggressive EV strategy and optionality to crystallize EV/AV value," sums up UBS in its bullish note.