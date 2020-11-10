Romeo Power reports Republic Services, a second largest recycling and waste disposal company in the United States, has exercised its option to acquire additional common shares in RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG), representing less than 5% of RMG current outstanding.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Romeo Power and RMG Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company on NYSE under the name Romeo Power, Inc. and ticker "RMO".

In addition, Tim Stuart, chief operating officer of Republic Services, will join the Board of Romeo Power upon Romeo Power’s planned business combination with RMG.

"The establishment of a strategic alliance is an important component of our fleet electrification strategy and will help drive responsible growth and value creation," says Stuart.