Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -2.7% ) arrived at an agreement to acquire racing-game maker Codemasters, after it had confirmed reports that it had made an approach to the UK-based company.

Codemasters shareholders are entitled to receive 120 pence in cash and 0.02834 shares of Take-Two common stock for each Codemasters ordinary share.

Based on exchange rates and share prices as of Nov. 5, the day before rumors of a potential deal began spreading, it values each Codemasters share at 485 pence, with an implied equity value of about £759M (about $994M).

There's a highly complementary fit between Codemasters and Take-Two's 2K label, Take-Two says.

It's expecting the combination to be accretive to pro forma EPS from the first fiscal year following completion of the deal, which it expects in calendar Q1.

The Codemasters senior executive team, including CEO Frank Sagnier and CFO Rashid Varachia, intend to stay with Codemasters and lead the business within Take-Two.