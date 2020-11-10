Investors warm up to beverage stocks on vaccine hopes for 2021
- Investors in the beverage sector are starting to look at the glass as half full with vaccine hopes for 2021 overriding the new lockdowns concerns in Europe and parts of the U.S.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +6.4%), Diageo (DEO +4.1%), Ambev (ABEV +2.8%), Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP +2.9%), Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE +2.1%) and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU +2.3%) are all higher on the day.
- PepsiCo (PEP +1.4%) and Coca-Cola (KO +1.1%) are also in positive territory, while New Age Beverages (NBEV +7.0%) is rallying following the company's earnings report.
- PepsiCo is the beverage stock with the highest Seeking Alpha Quant rating.