Neonode (NEON -2.7% ) Q3 net sales totaled $1.5M compared to $1.3M for the same period last year, beats consensus by $0.3M.

Higher revenues were generated from sensor module sales which was partially offset by slightly lower license revenues.

Total gross margin was 86.6%.

Cash used by operations was $1.8M

Net loss totaled $1.6M or loss/share of $0.16, misses estimates by $0.02, compares to a net loss of $1.1M or loss/share of $0.12.

Completed a $13.9M private placement financing transaction receiving cash proceeds of $13.M

