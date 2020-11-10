Uber (UBER -1.7% ) is rolling out a new Reserve feature in the United States, which allows riders to schedule a ride up to 30 days in advance.

The app already allowed riders to schedule rides, but Reserve ads in the ability to select a specific driver and will give riders a $50 credit of the reserved ride doesn't arrive on time.

"On-demand is still going to continue to be our bread and butter... but a lot of riders have told us the appeal of the Reserve experience is create your trip and then don't worry about it," says Uber Reserve product lead Geoff Tam-Scott.

Reserve will soft launch in the coming weeks in 20 major cities. Riders pay $8-12 for the reservation, which is included in the upfront booking price. For now, riders can only reserve premium vehicles. But Uber plans to roll the feature out to new locations and vehicles.

Related: The pandemic has taken a toll on the rideshare industry. Last week, Uber reported Q3 Mobility revenue that was down 53% Y/Y and a 50% decline in bookings.