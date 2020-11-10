AngloGold suspends ops at Argentina mine on COVID cases
Nov. 10, 2020
- AngloGold Ashanti (AU -2%) says it is suspending operations at its Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina for 10 days, after detecting cases of COVID-19 among its workforce.
- AngloGold says operations are planned to resume on Nov. 20, and movements to and from the site will be restricted to essential personnel until Nov. 30.
- The company expects the production impact of the stoppage will total 8K oz.
