AngloGold suspends ops at Argentina mine on COVID cases

Nov. 10, 2020 10:45 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AngloGold Ashanti (AU -2%) says it is suspending operations at its Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina for 10 days, after detecting cases of COVID-19 among its workforce.
  • AngloGold says operations are planned to resume on Nov. 20, and movements to and from the site will be restricted to essential personnel until Nov. 30.
  • The company expects the production impact of the stoppage will total 8K oz.
  • In a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha, Vladimir Zernov says "there's more room to run as the company remains very conservatively valued compared to peers."
