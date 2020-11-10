Another bruising day is setting up for the Internet retail sector despite an early morning defense on Wayfair (W -3.9% ) from DA Davidson.

The valuation gut check is being spurred on by what some analysts see as very tough comparables setting up for Q2 and Q3 next year.

Decliners today include a post-earnings fall for Jumia Technologies (JMIA -24.6% ), as well as drops for CarParts.com (PRTS -11.3% ), Fiverr International (FVRR -15.0% ), Farfetch (FTCH -9.1% ), Overstock.com (OSTK -8.9% ), Chewy (CHWY -9.8% ), Carvana (CVNA -5.9% ), JD.com (JD -7.4% ), MercadoLibre (MELI -7.4% ), Etsy (ETSY -6.0% ), eBay (EBAY -5.2% ) and Shopify (SHOP -2.5% ).

E-commerce superheavyweight Amazon (AMZN -3.5% ) is also underperforming broad market averages.

Yesterday: Investors get off the couch to snap up mall and restaurant stocks again