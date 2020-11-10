Masco's (MAS -0.1% ) majority-owned subsidiary, Hansgrohe, has entered into an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the Dutch company Easy Sanitary Solutions headquartered in Oldenzaal, The Netherlands.

ESS is the inventor, developer and manufacturer of Easy Drain shower channels and offers a wide range of products for barrier-free showering and bathroom wall niches.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the closing of the sale is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review.