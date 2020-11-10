Western Midstream Partners (WES +11.7% ) reports better than expected Q3 earnings, with net income almost doubled to $241M and 'highest quarterly' adjusted EBITDA in WES's history. Achieved cash flow from operating activities of $392.9M, +16% Y/Y and free cash flow surged to $339.2M from $70.7M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $518M came in above expectations of $444M.

Natural-gas throughput averaged 4.3 Bcf/d, -4% sequentially and +1% Y/Y.

The company expects full-year adjusted EBITDA above the high-end of guidance range of $1.875B-$1.975B and capital expenditures below the low-end of previously updated 2020 guidance range of $400M-$450M.

Expect to realize ~$175M in sustainable annual operating cost and G&A savings compared to originally issued guidance of $75M.

For 2021, sees adjusted EBITDA between $1.825B-$1.925B and capital budget of $275M-$375M, $100M reduction from the midpoint of previously updated 2020 guidance. Forecasts distributions of at least $1.24/unit

The company also unveiled buyback program of up to $250M through December 31, 2021.

WES distribution is at risk of another reduction if oil prices stay consistently in the mid-to-high $30s, particularly with a prolonged mid-$30s spell, wrote an author on Seeking Alpha.