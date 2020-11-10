The Federal Reserve's shift to letting inflation run over its target of 2%, to make up for slower-than-aimed-for inflation, is driving Goldman Sachs's view that the steepening yield curve will be a key global investment theme in 2021.

That view is already playing out as the curve got close to its steepest level since 2016 after encouraging coronavirus vaccine news brightened the growth outlook for the next year.

"As the economic recovery consolidates next year, we expect to see more differentiation across the curve, with policymakers committing to keeping front-end rates low, but higher expectations for real growth and inflation driving long-end rates higher," write Goldman strategists including Zach Pandl.

That should be especially true in the U.S. as the Fed adopts its new average inflation targeting framework, they said.

Goldman sees 10-year Treasury yields reaching 1.3% by the end of next year vs. ~0.96% recently, and they sees 2-year yields creeping up to 0.25% from 0.18%; that equates to a roughly 30 basis point steepening for the 2/10 spread, recently at 78 bps.

Factoring out the expected effects of inflation, real yield spreads are expected to expand, too, they said.

10-year real yields have stayed below zero since late March.

The strategists expect the 5-year real rates to fall further from recent -1.2%, while they expect long-term real rates to become less negative over the course of 2021.

"We expect a steeper real yield curve, especially if our bullish oil price forecasts prove correct," the Goldman strategists wrote.

In another 2021 theme, Goldman predicts that Brent crude oil prices end 2021 at $65 per barrel, up roughly 50% Y/Y.

See iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bonds ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) vs. the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) and the S&P 500 over the past six months:

Long-duration Treasury ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV, TMF

Yield curve ETNs: FLAT, STPP