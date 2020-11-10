In a regulatory filing, Uber (UBER -2.9% ) confirms that the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice has cleared the way for its $2.65B acquisition of Postmates (POSTM).

Upon the closing of the deal, Uber will ease antitrust concerns by waiving exclusivity provisions between Postmates and approximately 800 restaurants in certain regions in the United States. For six months after the closing, Uber will also refrain from entering into new exclusivity agreements with those restaurants.

Uber expects the acquisition to close in Q4.

