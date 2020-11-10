Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA +2.9% ) Q3 results

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2020 totaled $327.2M.

R&D expenses were $59.9M, as compared to $53.5M last year.

Net cash used in operating activities was $53M.

Net loss of $74.3M, or loss/share of $0.92, beats consensus by $0.16, compares to $71.9M, or loss/share of $1.31 same quarter last year.

