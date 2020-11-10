CHF Solutions (CHFS -9.1% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $1.9M (+52.0% Y/Y) .

Net loss: ($4.3M) (+4.4%); loss/share: ($2.08) (+95.9%); Quick Assets: $17.9M.

CF Ops: ($13.2M) (-6.7%).

The Company hosted two webinars on treatment of fluid overload on pediatric patients and clinical benefits of Aquadex therapy and the use of precision medicine for the treatment of fluid overload in heart failure patients utilizing the Aquadex SmartFlow system.

A 355-patient retrospective study was presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting of Heart Failure Society of America, which showed substantial mean fluid removal with no negative changes in renal function and reduced rehospitalization rates in patients treated with Aquadex therapy in heart failure treatment.

On November 3, received notification from Nasdaq of regaining compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement, after effecting a 1-for-30 reverse stock split to remain in compliance.

