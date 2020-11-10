Thinly traded nano cap Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS -5.8% ) announces preliminary results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a nasal spray formulation of AT-301, in development for the potential at-home treatment of COVID-19, in 32 healthy adult volunteers.

The candidate was safe and well-tolerated at two different dose levels in both single and multiple dose forms over 14 days. Only one subject experienced an adverse event deemed moderate. All others were mild.

A Phase 2 study is next up.

The company is seeking a development partner, preferably one that is developing COVID-19 diagnostic tests so that AT-301 can be used when a person tests positive.

AT-301 consists of edetate disodium, glyceryl monooleate, polysorbate 80, benzalkonium chloride, microcrystalline cellulose and sodium carboxymethylcellulose (vivapur), trisodium citrate dihydrate, and purified water (HCl to adjust pH to 5.0).

It is a largely a concoction of food additives. Edetate disodium is chelating agent typically used to treat high levels of blood calcium and digitalis toxicity associated with ventricular arrhythmias. Glycerol monooleate is a food additive used as a thickening and preservation agent and a solidifier and controlled release agent in pharmaceuticals. Polysorbate 80 is food and cosmetic additive used as an emulsifier. Benzalkonium chloride is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial chemical. Microcrystalline cellulose (refined wood pulp) is another food additive used as a fat substitute, an emulsifier, an extender and bulking agent. Sodium carboxymethylcellulose (cellulose gum) is a food thickener used to stabilize emulsions in products like ice cream. Trisodium citrate dihydrate is another food additive used for flavor and as a preservative.