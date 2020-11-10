Walmart (WMT +1.5% ) and General Motors' (GM +4.7% ) Cruise plan to test using self-driving cars to deliver customer orders.

The test will take place in the early part of next year in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Cruise's driverless cars will deliver orders to customers' homes from a Walmart store.

Walmart execs say if the program works well, the two companies could expand it to other stores.

"You've seen us test drive with self-driving cars in the past, and we’re continuing to learn a lot about how they can shape the future of retail. We're excited to add Cruise to our lineup of autonomous vehicle pilots as we continue to chart a whole new roadmap for retail," says Tom Ward, SVP of Customer Product, Walmart U.S.

