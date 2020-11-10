Holly Energy Partners (HEP +3.3% ) pushes higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the name to Outperform from Neutral with a $16 price target, citing its 12% distribution yield and estimated 25% free cash flow yield through 2024, among the highest among companies in its coverage group.

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis believes Holly's "demand-pull" assets and "capital-light logistics support consistent and meaningful free cash flow generation" over the near and medium term.

Dounis also trimmed his 2021 and 2022 EBITDA estimates by 3% to account for the termination of Cheyenne minimum volume commitment contracts.

HEP's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish: