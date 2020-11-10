Arcturus Therapeutics stock +6.1% despite Q3 miss

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT +6.0% ) Q3 results:

Collaboration revenue of $2.3M, compares with $3.3M last year, and misses consensus by $0.76M .

Total operating expenses were $23.3M compares with $10.9M.

Cash balance totaled $307.1M as of the end of Q3, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $71.5M at December 31, 2019.

Net loss of ~$21M, or loss/share ($0.92), misses estimates by $0.44.

Estimated revenue for Q4 of $3.41M and EPS of -$0.55.

Executed definitive supply agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health; up to $275M.

Executed agreement with Singapore; $45M limited recourse loan facility and up to $175M in vaccine purchases.

