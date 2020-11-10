Global leader in aircraft leasing AerCap (NYSE:AER) is down 4.24% after missing market expectations on both lines in Q3 as aviation industry continues to remain under pressure due to pandemic-led travel restrictions.

Revenue of $1.03B (-13.4% Y/Y) misses by $70M. Lease revenue $988M (-13% Y/Y) partially reflecting impact of airline bankruptcies; Net gain on sale of assets $7M (-82% Y/Y); Other income $31M (+117% Y/Y) driven by higher interest income.

Cash flow from operating activities was $541M, reflecting a sequential increase of 76% from 2Q 2020.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio at 2.67x, below the company's target of 2.7x.

Net loss was $850M, compared with net income of $270M a year ago. The decrease was primarily driven by a non-cash write-down of flight equipment and goodwill and other one-off items.

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 misses by $0.16 ; GAAP EPS of -$6.66 misses by $8.10 .

The company ended the quarter with over $11B in total sources of liquidity, representing a record next 12 months' sources-to-uses coverage ratio of 2.9x.

Encouraging data from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sent airline stocks on high yesterday, reflecting the near-term recovery in the industry.

"We are seeing an acceleration of the pre-pandemic trend of airlines transitioning into new technology aircraft," notes CEO Aengus Kelly.

As of Sept. 30, 2020, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 1,342 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed. The company's average current lease expires in 2028, and only 7% of the company's aircraft by book value are scheduled to come off lease through the end of 2022.

