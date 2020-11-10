The company reported net interest income of $10.02M vs. $6.75M in year ago quarter.

For Q3 , Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( CHMI -7.1% ) reported net loss of $3.2M or -$0.19/diluted share vs. $6.7M or -$0.40/diluted share in the year ago quarter.

Net unrealized loss on the company's RMBS portfolio stood at ~$2.1M.

The company acquired ~$1.1B (over 3x the amount purchased in the prior quarter) in Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac MSR UPB during the quarter; RMBS net interest spread increased 36% Q/Q, YTD, more than tripled.

As of Sep.30, 2020, RMBS portfolio had a book value of ~$1.4B and a carrying value of ~$1.5B; portfolio had a weighted average coupon of 3.30% and weighted average maturity of 28 years.

As of Sep 30, 2020, GAAP book value was $11.74/diluted share, net of Q3 dividend.

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker downgraded Cherry Hill to Neutral from Overweight, PT $10.5 (vs. $12.5 earlier) citing drop in tangible book value more than expected in Q3; analyst believes stock is fairly valued.

Quick look at tangible book value in past 3 years: