For Q3, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI -7.1%) reported net loss of $3.2M or -$0.19/diluted share vs. $6.7M or -$0.40/diluted share in the year ago quarter.
The company reported net interest income of $10.02M vs. $6.75M in year ago quarter.
Quick look at portfolio metrics:
Net unrealized loss on the company's RMBS portfolio stood at ~$2.1M.
The company acquired ~$1.1B (over 3x the amount purchased in the prior quarter) in Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac MSR UPB during the quarter; RMBS net interest spread increased 36% Q/Q, YTD, more than tripled.
As of Sep.30, 2020, RMBS portfolio had a book value of ~$1.4B and a carrying value of ~$1.5B; portfolio had a weighted average coupon of 3.30% and weighted average maturity of 28 years.
As of Sep 30, 2020, GAAP book value was $11.74/diluted share, net of Q3 dividend.
Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker downgraded Cherry Hill to Neutral from Overweight, PT $10.5 (vs. $12.5 earlier) citing drop in tangible book value more than expected in Q3; analyst believes stock is fairly valued.
Quick look at tangible book value in past 3 years:
At the end of the quarter, the company held interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $1.5B, swaptions with a notional amount of $75M, TBAs with a notional amount of $162.6M and Treasury futures with a notional amount of $207.5M.
Cherry Hill declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27/share; declared a dividend of $0.5125/share on 8.20% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock and $0.515625/share on 8.250% Series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock.
Quick look at Mortgage REITs dividend tracker:
On similar lines, SA Author Rida Morwa wrote "Like Preferred Stocks? Cherry Hill And Two Harbors Yield Up To 9%" on Seeking Alpha.
