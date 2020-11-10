The consequences of the U.S. presidential election and positive news on a Covid-19 vaccine/treatment are being felt not just in stocks and bonds, but in the world's currency markets.
The U.S. dollar - seen as a safe-haven asset - has sold off sharply over the last five days, sending the Dollar Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) down 1.5%.
The Australian dollar (NYSEARCA:FXA) - often seen as a proxy for global economic growth - surged 3.4% over that same period. Its performance was the best of the currencies monitored by the Seeking Alpha Currency ETF tracker.
Along with the aussie's move over the last five sessions, Canada's loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) and the U.K.'s pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) each gained about 2%, while the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) advanced 1.7%.
The yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) slipped 0.6%.
The aussie and the greenback, however, may be among the strongest indicators of risk in the market. The former sold off more sharply than others during the March stock market panic, and investors crowded into the safety of the American currency. The trend then reversed over the summer as risk appetite and stock markets advanced.