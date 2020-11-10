Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares are currently down 7% after earlier news that China's State Administration for Market Regulation will seek feedback on draft anti-monopoly rules that target online platforms like BABA and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF).

The rules include a variety of anti-monopoly actions like offering different prices for the same product to different groups of consumers.

Last week, Chinese regulators halted the blockbuster $34B IPO of fintech Ant Group, which is controlled by retired Alibaba chairman Jack Ma and counts Alibaba as a stakeholder. The halt happened two days before the record-setting dual market debut.

In better news for Alibaba, the first official day of its annual Singles' Day sales event hit 372.3B yuan in the first 30 minutes, according to Bloomberg.

