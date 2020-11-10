TransDigm (TDG +0.6% ) is competing with P-E firms including Cinven and CVC Capital Partners in bidding for Cobham's (OTCPK:CBHMY) communications and navigation division, Bloomberg reports.

The business could fetch $900M-$1B, and Cobham's owner, Advent International, aims to pick a winner in the next few weeks, according to the report.

A purchase of Cobham Aerospace Connectivity would add a maker of antenna systems as well as radio, guidance and anti-jamming equipment for use on land, sea and air to TransDigm's stable.

In a bearish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha, Michael Fitzsimmons says TransDigm "faces two strong headwinds: the ongoing Boeing 737 drama combined with COVID-19 driven demand destruction for airline travel."