Mueller Water Products +2% on beating Q4 estimates; provides FY21 outlook

Nov. 10, 2020 12:03 PM ETMueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)MWABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Mueller Water Products (MWA +2.3%) reported FQ4 sales of $265.3M (-0.6% Y/Y); and Adj. operating income was $41.8M vs. $42.6M in the prior year quarter.
  • Sales by segments: Infrastructure $242.5M (+3.3% Y/Y); and Technologies $22.8M (-29.2% Y/Y).
  • Q4 Gross margin expanded by 212 bps to 35.4%; and operating margin improved by 73 bps to 15.3%.
  • Adj. EBITDA increased by 1.2% Y/Y to $57.6M; and margin improved by 40 bps to 21.7%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $140.3M, compared to $92.5M a year ago; and Free cash flow was $72.6M
  • For FY21 company anticipates that growth in the residential construction end market will help offset anticipated challenges in the project-related portion of the municipal end market.
  • FY21 Outlook: Company currently anticipates consolidated net sales to be between flat and 3% higher than the prior year; expects adj. EBITDA to increase between 4% and 7%; and expects to generate positive free cash flow for the full year. Additionally, Expects SG&A expenses between $205M and $210M; Net interest expense between $24M and $25M; Effective income tax rate between 24% and 26%; Depreciation and amortization between $60M and $64M; and Capital expenditures between $80M and $90M.
  • “Mueller shares could have some upside as a catch-up trade, given lagging performance and decent margins/ROIC/ROA, but a lot of the fundamental story rests on budgetary decisions out of its control,” mentions SA Contributor Stephen Simpson, CFA, with Neutral rating.
  • Previously: Mueller Water Products EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 9)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.