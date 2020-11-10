Mueller Water Products +2% on beating Q4 estimates; provides FY21 outlook
Nov. 10, 2020
- Mueller Water Products (MWA +2.3%) reported FQ4 sales of $265.3M (-0.6% Y/Y); and Adj. operating income was $41.8M vs. $42.6M in the prior year quarter.
- Sales by segments: Infrastructure $242.5M (+3.3% Y/Y); and Technologies $22.8M (-29.2% Y/Y).
- Q4 Gross margin expanded by 212 bps to 35.4%; and operating margin improved by 73 bps to 15.3%.
- Adj. EBITDA increased by 1.2% Y/Y to $57.6M; and margin improved by 40 bps to 21.7%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $140.3M, compared to $92.5M a year ago; and Free cash flow was $72.6M
- For FY21 company anticipates that growth in the residential construction end market will help offset anticipated challenges in the project-related portion of the municipal end market.
- FY21 Outlook: Company currently anticipates consolidated net sales to be between flat and 3% higher than the prior year; expects adj. EBITDA to increase between 4% and 7%; and expects to generate positive free cash flow for the full year. Additionally, Expects SG&A expenses between $205M and $210M; Net interest expense between $24M and $25M; Effective income tax rate between 24% and 26%; Depreciation and amortization between $60M and $64M; and Capital expenditures between $80M and $90M.
- “Mueller shares could have some upside as a catch-up trade, given lagging performance and decent margins/ROIC/ROA, but a lot of the fundamental story rests on budgetary decisions out of its control,” mentions SA Contributor Stephen Simpson, CFA, with Neutral rating.
