EnerSys FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2020 12:09 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)ENSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-19.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $721.96M (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.