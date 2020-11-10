LiveRamp shares plunge after soft Q4 revenue outlook

Nov. 10, 2020 12:17 PM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)RAMPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) shares are currently down 19.5% after yesterday's Q3 results beat estimates, guided in-line current quarter revenue, and extended the existing share repurchase program.
  • Q3 revenue was up 17% Y/Y to $105M ($4.66M above estimates) with EPS of $0.03 ($0.10 above estimates).
  • Subscription revenue was up 19% to $86M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 9 percentage points to 72%.
  • Cash from operating activities went into the positive to $6M. LiveRamp ended the quarter with $651M in cash and equivalents and no debt.
  • For Q3, RAMP guides revenue of about $113M (+11% Y/Y; consensus: $112.9M), GAAP operating loss of about $25M, and non-GAAP operating income of up to $4M.
  • "Our strong, durable and recurring business model was once again on display in the second quarter,” says CFO Warren Jenson. “Subscription revenue was up 19%, our gross margin was a record 72%, and we delivered another quarter of non-GAAP operating profit. Looking ahead, we now expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis for the full year."
  • Buyback: LiveRamp's existing repurchase program had $326M of its authorization remaining. The board has approved extending the program deadline to the end of 2022.
  • Press release.
  • Previously: LiveRamp EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Nov. 09 2020)
