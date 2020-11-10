Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.27B (-0.4% Y/Y).

Analysts estimates adjusted Ebitda of $943.8M.

Over the last 2 years, APD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.