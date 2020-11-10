Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB -4.1% ) reported Q3 revenue decrease of ~26% Y/Y to $110.5M, due to greater than anticipated challenges arising from the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (‘ERP’) system in the US and unanticipated constraints in the transportation industry.

Gross margin expanded by 78 bps to 21.5%.

Company reported Operating loss was for the quarter of $2.41M, compared to profit of $4.44M a year ago.

Net cash used for operating activities from continuing operations reduced to $5.73M, compared to $24.14M a year ago.

Net debt at September 30, 2020 decreased to $69.6M compared to $78.6M a year ago.

Company expects total revenue for the second half of 2020 to be in line with last year's second half and operating profit to increase ~20%.

Company says, while unprecedented demand continued, timing of revenue is expected to shift to Q4 2020 as the cutover to the new ERP system temporarily reduced shipping capabilities.

“We believe HBB is a solid business as evidenced by their returns on capital which have averaged approximately 17%, making it safe to assume that the company earns more than its cost of capital. To re-ignite growth, management hinted at possible M&A opportunities or new strategic partnerships,” mentions SA Contributor ValueZen, with Neutral rating.

