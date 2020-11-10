Boeing (BA +6.7% ) lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner and recorded no orders while delivering just 13 aircraft to customers in October, as the company lagged further behind rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which recently reported its best monthly performance of the year.

For YTD 2020, the number of MAX orders canceled, or removed from Boeing's official backlog when it applies stricter accounting standards, totaled 1,043 aircraft.

Deliveries for the 10 months through October total 111 aircraft, down from 321 for the same period a year ago.

But Boeing is one of today's top-five gainers on the S&P 500 following reports that the Federal Aviation Administration could reinstate the 737 MAX by Nov. 18.