Averages little-changed as money continues to rotate out of mega-cap tech

Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Nvidia, and Advanced Micro are all nicely in the red, helping the Nasdaq to a 0.85% decline just after the noon hour on the East Coast. The tech-heavy index was down nearly 2% at its worst levels of the session. Down sizably earlier, but now in the green are other pandemic favorites like Apple, Costco, and Walmart.

The S&P 500 is flat and the Dow is ahead 0.7% .

The energy sector ( +1.6% ) is the strongest in the S&P as investors mull a possible post-pandemic world, not to mention high odds of a divided government.

The 10-year Treasury yield earlier today looked like it might challenge 1% for the first time since the March panic, but has pulled back to 0.94%.