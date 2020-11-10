Cabaletta Bio (CABA +5.0% ) reports lower than expected Q3 net loss of $0.36. Issues pipeline update including:

The Company is actively recruiting in Phase 1 trial evaluating safety and tolerability of its lead program DSG3-CAART in relapsed/refractory mucosal pemphigus vulgaris (MPV-rare skin disorder characterized by painful sores and blisters on skin and in mouth) . Acute safety data from initial cohort expected in 1H of 2021.

In May this year, DSG3-CAART nabbed fast track designation in the U.S. for MPV.

Investigational New Drug-enabling studies are ongoing with Muscle Specific Kinase CAAR T cells as potential treatment for MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis (neuromuscular disease), IND submission expected in 1H of 2021. Validation of cell processing for MuSK-CAART trials is expected to commence by the end of this year.