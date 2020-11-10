Oppenheimer thinks Lowe's (LOW +1.7% ) should stay away from a big acquisition like the reported interest yesterday in HD Supply (which was then denied by the company).

Analyst Brian Nagel: "While we see the potential for a successful combination of Lowe's and HDS, we would MUCH prefer LOW stay focused upon improving further core competencies and continuing to close a still wide profitability, or operating margin gap with Home Depot. Our years covering consumer and retail has taught us that large, transformative mergers in the space rarely work well and often prove distracting to senior leadership and drains of financial resources."

Lowe's is outperforming broad retail today after a decline yesterday following Pfizer's vaccine announcement.