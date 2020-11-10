Alibaba (BABA -6.4% ) is live blogging the start of its annual Singles Day sales event and data points are starting to come in.

From when the early shopping period kicked off on November 1 until the first 30 minutes of today's shopping window opened, total GMV exceeded RMB372.3B. The number of orders created at the peak was 583,000 orders/second.

Alibaba is aiming to beat the $38B sales record for last year's entire Singles Day event.

