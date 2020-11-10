Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY -5.0% ) trades lower after warning that the surge of COVID-19 cases during the current quarter will weigh on results.

Looking back at Q3, CEO Kasper Rorsted said the company saw a strong recovery in its business in Q3."

"Our focus on healthy inventories, profitable sell-through and disciplined sell-in clearly paid off… At the same time, we kept costs under control and delivered a profit improvement of more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) compared to Q2."

Jefferies analyst JAmes Grzinic says the short-term outlook for Adidas appears less constructive given the current shape of demand and a rebuild in costs.

On the asset front, Adidas' pursuit of selling the Reebok business may be progressing. PE firms Permira and Triton have reportedly begun exploring a possible deal to acquire Reebok. Adidas acquired Reebok for $3.8B back in 2005.

