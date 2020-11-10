Fluor's (FLR +3.3% ) majority-owned NuScale Power says its engineers have found a way to create 25% more power from its Small Modular Reactor design, a development that could help address cost concerns raised by potential customers.

NuScale now says its reactors can generate 77 MW of electricity per module, compared to the current expectation of 60 MW.

The company says the higher production would enable a power plant of 12 individual 77 MW reactors to lower its capital cost on a per kilowatt basis to $2,850 from an expected $3,600.

The U.S. Department of Energy last month approved a $1.35B grant to help defray costs for the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, the group plans to be NuScale's first customer, but cost concerns have prompted some cities to opt out of the project in recent weeks.