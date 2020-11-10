Beer sales accelerated over the last four weeks, according to the latest Nielsen data on retail store sales.

Total beer sales rose 13.7% for the four-week period that ended on October 31.

"The hard seltzer category grew 101% YoY in the last 4 weeks (vs 12-week growth of 107%), achieving 8.1% share of the combined beer category (up ~350 bps YoY). Second to hard seltzer growth was hard tea, up 36.1% in the last 4-week period (flat with 12-week growth), followed by 4-week growth in imported beer of 14.1% (an acceleration from the 12.4% 12-week trend)," reports Cowen analyst Vivien Azer.

Sales growth by company (Y/Y over four weeks): Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) +9.4%, Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) +4.5%, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) +17.1%, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) +10.2% and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) +45.6%.

Notable brand winners: Michelob Ultra Lager +25.7%, Blue Moon +20.6%, Pacific +32.5%, Truly +115%.

